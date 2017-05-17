All Conference Softball Teams Announced for WNCAC and Smoky Mountain Conference

The All Conference Softball team for the WNCAC and Smoky Mountain Conferences have been announced.

The player of the year for the WNCAC went to Franklin Junior, Haeli Byson. Also receiving honors for the Lady Panthers were, Sophomores; Paige Norton, Kelli Rogers, Audi Wallace, and Junior, Faith Borque.

The Lady Mustangs that were named all-conference performers were: Junior, Brittany Melton, and Senior, Aleta Cody.

For the Smoky Mountain Conference, Cherokee had two players honored, Lekita French and Clarissa Owle.

Swain County High School also had players honored, with Erin Jenkins, Bryar Buchanan, Taylor Day and Gabby Jones.