Father Under Investigation in Death of Infant Son Arrested for Drug Charges

The father being investigated in the death of his 3-month old son has been arrested, facing drug charges.

Jesse Wilson, 20, was arrested for 2 counts of possession of Marijuana on Tuesday afternoon.

The death of Jesse’s 3-month old son, Liam is currently being investigated by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, after the infant died last week.

According to autopsy results, the infant had several bruises on his head that looked similar to fingerprints.

The search warrant that was filed with the clerk of court’s office says that the investigation “Constitutes evidence of a crime and the identity of a person participating in a crime of First Degree Murder”

The investigation into the death of the child continues.