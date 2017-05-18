FHS Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Announced

The Franklin High School Hall of Fame class of 2017 was announced at this week’s FHS athletic banquet.

There are 4 people that will be joining the hall this year. The class of 2017 nominees were announced by Rhonda Blanton, with the FHS booster club.

The first two members that were announced during the banquet were brothers and runners, Corby and Chan Pons, who won a state title in 1991, “The first couple are a couple of brothers. They were on the first State Championship team at Franklin in 15 years, since the 1976 football team. They won the Western Athletic Conference, the Western Regional and the 3A state championship, Corby and Chan Pons.”

The third person announced for this year’s class has the second most victories ever as Head Coach of the Panthers football team, Fred Goldsmith, “Our next candidate was a coach. He came at a time that the football team needed a leader, and he took over and made them a champion. He also coached at Lenoir-Rhyne, Duke, and Rice. While he was at FHS, he amassed a record of 47-15 in five seasons. He became the school’s all-time wins leader and now sits in second place. He led the Panthers to a 2001 MAC championship and was named conference coach of the year. He took FHS to the second or third round of the 3A state playoffs each year he coached. It’s Mr. Fred Goldsmith.”

The final person that was announced as going into the hall of fame was a key player on the 1976 State Championship football team, Rick Mashburn, “In the Ledford game, he accounted for all of the 13 points, winning the game. He had a 61 yard touchdown, a 9 yard reception for a touchdown, and he kicked the extra point. That’s all we needed. It’s Rick Mashburn.”

The class will be formally inducted into the FHS athletics hall of fame at a football game during the coming season, but it has not been decided which game that will be.