Sylva to Celebrate Dedication of Charters of Freedom Monuments Friday

Early Friday afternoon at Mark Watson Park in Sylva, the dedication to the Charters of Freedom monuments will be taking place.

Smoky Mountain High School band and the Show Choir will be performing at the event.

A time capsule will be buried in a vault that will be opened in 70 years, to mark the 300th anniversary of the Charters of Freedom.

The monuments will have framed and enclosed copies of the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, as well as the full Constitution.

The dedication will be taking place at 12:30.