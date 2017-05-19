Franklin’s Relay for Life Taking Place Friday Evening

This evening, Franklin will be holding the annual Relay for Life event.

This year, the theme for the event is “Wipe Out Cancer”.

The event will be taking place at Macon Middle School, with the Opening Ceremony starting at 6 pm, with the Survivor Ceremony getting underway at 6:30.

There are several different things that will be taking place during the event, including a bounce house for kids, and food all around.

Cancer Survivor and Country singer, Wade Hayes will also be at this year’s event giving a concert starting at 8:30.