Most Outstanding Athletes Named at FHS Athletic Banquet

At this week’s athletic banquet for Franklin High School, the Most Outstanding Male and Female Athletes for individual and team sports were announced by FHS Athletic Director, Jay Brooks.

The first honoree was a Franklin stand-out in two team sports, “The Most Outstanding Female Athlete of a team sport is a 4 year letter winner in one sport, and a three year letter winner in another. She made all-conference 5 times, she made the all-district team 3 years in a row. She was voted on the all-tournament team 2 times. She is the second leading scorer in school history in Basketball. The teams she played on made the playoffs 4 years in a row in one, and 3 years in a row in the other sport. She was the MVP of multiple teams throughout her career. The Most Outstanding Female Athlete of a team sport is Lexi Taro.”

The Most Outstanding Male Athlete of a team sport was also a multi-sport standout, “He earned all-conference two times as a senior, and the sports he played won 4 conference championships during his high school career. He was a part of 8 playoff wins in the sports he played. He was a part of an undefeated regular season team. He competed in 4 sports as a senior and lettered 6 times throughout his career. The Most Outstanding Athlete of a team sport is Jordin Nugent.”

For Most Outstanding Female Athlete of an individual sport, a 3 time state champion was honored, “She has won multiple region championships, she was a finalist for the 1A-2A player of the year, she owns 2 school records, a 2A West Regional record, a 2A state record, and she’s a 3 time state champion. The Most Outstanding Female Athlete of an individual sport is LesLeigh Tabor.”

The Most Outstanding Male Athlete of an individual sport was another multi-sport athlete, “He lettered 5 times during his career and was a 2 time MVP of his team. He began his Senior year with an individual record of 15-0, the best start ever for someone in his sport. He qualified for regionals all 4 years and made all-conference 2 times as a senior. The Most Outstanding Male Athlete of an individual sport is Garrett Sanders.”