All WNCAC Team Named for Baseball

The All-Conference baseball squad has been announced for the WNCAC, and several Panthers and Mustangs made the list.

For Smoky Mountain, 4 players were named, including: Zebby Matthews, Cole Hooper, Trevor Lews, and James Henson.

6 Panthers were honored, including: Andrew Terrell, Blake Gibson, Tye Chastain, Cody Strain, Hayden Price, and Jordin Nugent.

Hayden Price was named as one of the co-pitchers of the year, along with Mason Herbert of Pisgah.

Franklin Coach Tim Hawkins was named the conference coach of the year, after taking Franklin from a 7 win team in 2016, to 18 victories and a third round playoff appearance.