Commissioners Approve Outdoor Classroom for South Macon Elementary

County Commissioners gave the go ahead for the construction of an outdoor classroom at South Macon Elementary School (SMES) at the recent continued meeting of the board. Macon County Schools STEM Coordinator Jennifer Love has been working with SMES teachers and the school’s PTO to create a simple outdoor classroom for teachers and students to use from both SMES and Union Academy.

The outdoor classroom is estimated to cost $10,000 based on a quote from a local contractor, BCR Construction. The school has secured $6,000 for the project and will continue to pursue grants and other fundraising efforts to secure the remaining $4,000. To date, the school has secured $5,000 from the Soil and Water Conservation District and $1,000 from the South Macon PTO for the project. In addition to having the support of the SMES teachers and PTO, the project also has the backing of the Coweeta Hydrologic Lab Schoolyard Program, STEM in Macon County, Mainspring Conservation Trust and Farm Bureau.

The outdoor classroom will be a simple project and will include a two-foot wide u-shaped bench with shade structure to provide students with a space to write or work while doing water quality studies, plant activities and other science projects. The outdoor classroom would be accessed by an ADA trail beginning at the school’s walking trail which will be constructed as a part of the project.

The bench will be located near the creek in the outdoor classroom area providing easy access to the stream for science experiments. In addition, the area is adjacent on one side to forest area which teachers plan to study tree identification and an open field on the other side which will be conducive to doing bird and butterfly studies.

Since the property is adjacent to the school but owned by the county, the school system had to gain the approval of the county commissioners before moving forward with the project. The board voted unanimously to support the project.

The school will hold its first Biodiversity Day field trip for all SMES fourth grade students in the outdoor classroom space. Several local organizations will have educational stations set up in the area of the creek and field including Coweeta Hydrologic Lab, Mainspring Conservation Trust, the SMES PTO, STEM in Macon County and the MAPS Bird Banding Program. The Biodiversity Day will give students the chance to participate in real authentic science in the school yard in the future home of the outdoor classroom.