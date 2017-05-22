Lecture on Total Eclipse Coming to Franklin

Next Friday, a lecture on the August solar eclipse will be in Franklin.

On Friday, June 2nd, Professor Enrique Gomez, an Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy will be speaking about the eclipse, how it happens, and the science behind all of it.

Gomez will also be talking to everyone about the best ways to view the eclipse, and to make the most out of the few minutes that the total eclipse will be going on.

The total eclipse will be taking place on August 21st, the first total eclipse visible in the continental US since 1979.

The lecture will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Franklin, with a meet and greet starting at 5:30, with the program getting started at 6:30.