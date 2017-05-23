Macon County Commissioners Hear Presentation on Jail Diversion Program

At May’s meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner Ronnie Beale gave a presentation on the “Stepping Up” program, and the work that the group has recently done in Raleigh.

Stepping up is a jail diversion program for people with mental illness and substance abuse, and according to Commissioner Beale, that is a major problem in Macon County, “If you’ve never heard of Stepping Up, it’s a jail diversion program. Most of these are drug or substance abuse problems or mental illness, that’s attributed to substance abuse in our jail. Probably 85 to 90% of those in our jail today are those with problems.”

Commissioner Beale says that one of the major problems facing the program’s implementation, however is the lack of treatment facilities in the area, as well as the state slashing the mental health budget, “Depending on the sentence of the individual, instead of putting them in jail, this program tries to get them treatment and help, if they meet certain guidelines, and certain things they have to do. Here’s our problem, as many rural counties will tell you, the problem is; you have to have somewhere to divert them to in order to get treatment. With the Senate budget rolling out, they just cut mental health again $69 million in this budget, $100 million next year, and in our area, it’ll be $5 million that’s proposed to be cut.”

Even with the proposed cuts by the state, Commissioner Beale says that the program is worth looking into, in order to help those with mental health and addiction problems, “When you have somebody in jail, they are a captive audience and they are motivated. We have some in jail now that would love to be in a treatment place. We’ll continue down that road, and working with our far-west counties. You’ll be hearing more and more about that as we move along.”