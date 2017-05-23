Man Wanted by MCSO After Allegedly Stabbing Female

From the MCSO:

“WANTED by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office

Considered Armed & Dangerous

Suspect – Fransico Reynaldo Sariano

D.O.B. – April 24, 1994 (23)

Hispanic Male

Suspect was in an altercation with his girlfriend this weekend and was attempting to assault her with a knife when a female friend attempted to come to her aid. The friend stepped in between her and Sariano during the altercation and quickly became the victim of the assault. Sariano stabbed the victim in the abdomen. According to witnesses Sariano was attempting to retrieve a firearm. Sariano immediately fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Victim was transported for medical treatment and later transferred to Mission Hospital. At time of this notice victim has been released from the hospital.

Wanted suspect has a Tattoo of the Patron Saint Santa Muerte on his forehead, Tear Drop tattoo under his left eye and the name “Natalia” in cursive tattooed on his neck.

Suspect Sariano is suspected to have gang affiliation and is being considered by law enforcement as being armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Fransico Reynaldo Sariano is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.”