Middle School Science Class to Bring Reminders to Stop Littering to Franklin

Coming soon to Franklin, reminders to fight litter will be placed on storm drains all over town.

A middle school science class from Rabun Gap will be installing stainless steel markers on the storm drains all throughout town, starting in front of Town Hall.

Mayor Bob Scott will help with putting in the first marker at Town Hall.

These markers are to bring awareness to dumping and littering, as the trash could enter storm drains then eventually make its way to our rivers, then the ocean.

Originally, the plan was to start installing the markers on Tuesday, but rain postponed the plans to a later date.