Jackson County Schools Superintendent Resigns, Set to Take Over as Superintendent at Cherokee

Dr. Michael Murray is resigning as the Superintendent of Jackson County Public Schools, after being at the post for the past 6 years. Murray will be leaving officially after June 30th, to take over as Superintendent of Cherokee Central Schools, for the retiring Scott Penland.

Dr. Murray’s youngest child is set to graduate from Jackson County Schools in a few weeks, and he felt that now might be the time to move on, saying that Jackson County’s Schools are in great shape, and great work has been done at the district with everyone pitching in, “The thing I’m most proud of is the collaboration that’s been going on in the community. Keep in mind, it’s never just one person, so I don’t know that I’ve (personally) accomplished anything. This group of people in this community have focused on what’s best for children every day since I’ve been here. It was a pleasure to not only serve as Superintendent, but to watch things happen for our children. To see a fine arts and gym $13 million being built, along with the multi-use field being established, and seeing what we’re doing academically, as well as with sports and everybody working to focus on kids has absolutely been a blessing to me.”

Dr. Murray says that he has always tried to learn more about the Cherokee culture saying that having a majority Cherokee school in Smokey Mountain Elementary in his district was always important to him, “It was important to me that those children not only understood that I not only loved them, but I wanted to understand their culture. I noticed that the Cherokee Superintendent position opened up, I of course threw my name in, thinking that I would do the best I could and if they felt like I was a good match, I would get the job. Fortunately, last week, the Lord blessed me and I was selected to be their next Superintendent. I’m going to be doing my very best not only understand their culture more, but to also empower their children.”

Murray’s last day on the job as Jackson County Superintendent will be June 30th.