Nantahala Community Requests Full-Time Police Officer

At the recent continued meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, Melissa Evans, a resident of the Nantahala Community, came before the board with a request for funding for a full-time police officer in Nantahala. Evans attended the meeting with other residents representing the Nantahala Community.

“Up until just recently Nantahala has been fairly low in crime, but recently we have experienced an increase in crime by drug dealers and users from the neighboring Cherokee County,” said Evans. “They have begun moving into the area, and we think the main reason is there is so little law enforcement presence in this community.”

“Response time, at best, would be 45 minutes, and that would be in the best of conditions,” added Evans. “Our EMS can’t even respond to life threatening calls related to crime until a police officer from the Franklin area can come; this is sometimes time sensitive and can result in loss of life. As a wife of a firefighter, I also know that there have been times when law enforcement could not come at all, so they proceeded on the call without police protection putting their own lives at risks. It is my understanding, that there is an equipped office for a full-time officer at the community’s EMS building.”

Evans told the board that the Nantahala Community has reached a point where a full-time officer is needed in the area and believes the situation is going to escalate until something is done about it. Evans believes that those committing crime in the area have learned the patterns of the residents of the Nantahala Community and take advantage of the long response time to commit crimes in the area.

As liaison to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Commissioner Ronnie Beale read a statement to the board from Sheriff Robert Holland. In his statement, he presented data of calls for service in Macon County in 2016 and 2017. Holland reported to commissioners that in 2016 deputies responded to 15,398 emergency calls through the county’s 911 communications center and an additional 16,334 non-emergency calls for a total of 31,732 calls for service. In 2016, there were an average of 87 calls per day with 42 of these calls per day being emergency responses. Of those 31,732 contacts, 255 of those were in the Nantahala Community. Current figures over the last 137 days from January 1 through May 16, 2017, indicate deputies responded to 5,791 emergency calls for an average of 42 calls for service per day through the county’s 911 communications center. Of those 5,791 calls in first half of the year, 101 were in the Nantahala Community.

“Coverage in the Nantahala area has been an issue my whole career,” stated Holland. “Since becoming sheriff there has been more coverage than ever in the history of our county in the Nantahala Community. We utilize every resource we have available to carry out our duties and to provide the best services available to the general public.”

“We now have a full-time school resource officer (SRO) in Nantahala and he does an excellent job.,” added Holland. “Just as every other officer in this agency, he wears many hats. During the daytime hours as agreed between the commissioners and myself, that SRO remains at the school unless he is needed to respond to an emergency in the community. That SRO has done an excellent job handling such responsibilities. He is a deputy sheriff and sometimes also gets called out at night and on weekends to respond to calls for service, because he lives in Nantahala and can provide a quicker response.”

“Of course, we could use additional help, but I must say we have it far better than we have ever had it thanks to our commissioners and county manager,” said Holland. “I can say with confidence that the citizens of Macon County have the best and most professional group of dedicated law enforcement officers than they have ever had in the history of this county. We continue to strive to provide the best service available to the Nantahala Community and ask that you take the request that was made seriously.”

“We are not in any way stating the sheriff’s department is not doing a good job,” concluded Evans. “With our situation, Sheriff Holland just needs more help.”