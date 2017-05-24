WCU Students Predict Rise in Tourism for Macon, Jackson, and Swain Counties in ’17

With Memorial Day weekend signaling the unofficial start to the summer travel season, a new study conducted by students in Western Carolina University’s Hospitality and Tourism Program indicates that stable gasoline prices and improving economic conditions should contribute to an increase in tourism-generated revenue across Western North Carolina this summer.

Students in a senior-level capstone class taught by Steve Morse, economist and director of the Hospitality and Tourism Program in WCU’s College of Business, analyzed eight years of hotel room demand trends using data supplied by Smith Travel Research, a leading source of information for the hospitality industry, to develop their summer tourism forecast for 21 counties of WNC.

The students examined a variety of data including summer month occupancy rates, average daily occupancy rates and the number of room nights sold in five regions of WNC, said Morse. The students then based their summer tourism forecast on patterns for travel demand and trends for travel across the mountains, he said.

“Two main factors will affect travel across Western North Carolina this summer,” Morse said. “First, gas prices are stable from one year ago and are expected to remain stable during the months of June, July and August.”

“The total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 in the Macon, Swain, and Jackson will generate many first-time tourists to the region and cap off a successful summer travel season for the region,” Morse said.

The students’ predictions for the WNC counties:

Group 1: Cherokee, Clay, Graham and Macon counties – A 4.5 percent increase in summer 2017 travel compared to the summer months of 2016.

Group 2: Haywood, Jackson, Transylvania and Swain counties – A 1.9 percent increase in summer 2017 travel compared to the summer months of 2016.