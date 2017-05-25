Last Day of School for Macon Students, East Franklin Elementary Says Goodbye to Principal

Friday marks the last day of school for Macon County students.

It is also the final school day in the career of East Franklin Principal, Shirley Parks. A native of Franklin, Parks has worn many hats, from teacher’s assistant to principal, during her years as an educator in the Macon County School System.

Dr. Chris Baldwin, Superintendent of Macon County Schools, recognized Parks at a meeting of the Macon County Board of Education earlier in the year.

“Mrs. Parks has done an outstanding job as principal of East Franklin Elementary School,” said Baldwin. “She has a strong background in Macon County; She’s done an outstanding job as teacher, educator and administrator throughout her career. I am very proud to have worked with Mrs. Parks, and I hope for the best for her in the future.”

Parks first started attending school at Chapel School, a predominantly black school housed in what is now the Macon County School System’s Central Office, during segregation. After the integration of schools in Macon County, Parks begin her third grade year at East Franklin Elementary School, followed by Junior High and Franklin High School.

In recognition of her outstanding achievements as a principal, Parks was named Principal of the Year for Macon County in 2013. Parks created her colleagues in the Macon County School System for helping her achieve the honor stating “they are all great people to work with and their professionalism has guided me into becoming a positive, professional and caring administrator.”

Landon Holland will become Principal of East Franklin Elementary School, starting officially on July 1st.

Holland began his career in 2000 as an elementary teacher at South Macon Elementary School. In 2010, Mr. Holland transferred to teach at Mountain View Intermediate School. In 2016, he became assistant principal at South Macon Elementary School.