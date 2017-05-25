Over 75 SCC Students Inducted Into Honor Societies

More than 75 Southwestern Community College students were inducted into Alpha Beta Gamma and the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) earlier in the month at the Jackson Campus.

Alpha Beta Gamma recognizes and encourages scholarship among two-year college students in business curricula.

To be eligible for membership, students must be currently enrolled full or part-time in a qualifying business-related program; have completed at least 15 hours of college-level academic credit during the previous three semesters; have a program GPA of 3.0 or higher, demonstrate ideals of scholarship leadership and cooperation and be nominated by a program faculty member.

NTHS recognizes outstanding student achievement in career and technical education. It encourages higher scholastic achievement, cultivates a desire for personal excellence and helps students find success in the workplace.

To be eligible for membership, students must have completed 12 hours of academic course work with at least a 3.5 GPA, be nominated by a teaching faculty member and rank among the top 20 percent of active students in their respective programs.