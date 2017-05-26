Memorial Day Service Coming to Franklin Monday Morning

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be taking place in Franklin. Commander of the American Legion, Macon Post 108, Jim McGill says the event gets started on Monday morning.

McGill says that this year will have a special speaker, along with food and music, “We’re going to have a service at the Veteran’s Park. It’s going to be starting at 10. We’re going to have the program about the history of Memorial Day then we’ll have a meal following at the post on West Main Street.”

The guest speaker this year will be Bill Oxford, the past state commander, and candidate for the National Commander of the American Legion.

According to McGill, Memorial Day is all about honoring those who sacrificed everything for their country, and every veteran who has passed on will be honored, “It’s a pure show of respect. There are 2 main days that veterans are recognized, Veteran’s Day for the living veterans. Then, we have Memorial Day. Memorial Day is not the start of summer, it’s a time to think back and think of all those that have come before and passed on, that’ve either lived a full life in the community as a veteran, or they could have died on the battlefield. It doesn’t matter, we’re going to remember them all.”