Preparations Already Underway for Mountain Heritage Day

The deadline for vendors to submit early applications for prime spaces at Mountain Heritage Day, Western Carolina University’s annual fall festival of traditional Appalachian culture, is rapidly approaching.

Organizers said Monday, June 12, will close out the preferred application period for arts, crafts and food vendors to participate in the event, recently named a top 20 festival in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society. The family oriented daylong celebration typically attracts more than 12,000 visitors who enjoy continuous music and dance, exhibitions of shape-note singing, a midway of juried arts and crafts, and home-style food.

Vendor and exhibitor information and applications are available at mountainheritageday.com.

The 43rd annual festival will be held, rain or shine, on Saturday, Sept. 30.