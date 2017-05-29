Educational Presentation on Birds of Prey Coming Friday

With many schools in the area now being out for Summer, many parents are trying to find educational outings for their children; this week, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is again teaming up with the Balsam Mountain Trust for a special program on Birds of Prey at the Oconaluftee Multipurpose Room on Friday, June 2.

Michael Skinner, Executive Director of the Balsam Mountain Trust, will conduct an hour-long Birds of Prey program beginning at 11:00 am.

This program will provide visitors with an up-close glimpse of some of the planets most recognized and revered wild animals such as the tiny eastern screech owl and northern bald eagle.