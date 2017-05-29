Macon County School Lunch Prices to Increase Slightly Next Year, Board Approves Lunch Policy

Lunch prices at Macon County Schools will be going up next year, after a motion was approved at the Board of Education Meeting last week.

Prices will be going up slightly next year, according to a presentation given to the board, “Meal prices increase every year, and the state requires us to come up with these prices each year, it’s going to be a 10 cent increase for K4, 5-8 and 9-12 in schools.”

The motion to approve the price increase was passed unanimously by the board.

According to the policy on student lunches, “In the event that a student is unable to pay for a meal on a particular day, the student may charge a reimbursable meal. A student carrying a negative balance of $10.00 in a meal account will not be permitted to accrue additional charges until the negative balance drops below $2.85. Instead the student will be served a designated alternate meal provided at no cost to the student… This policy and any applicable procedures regarding meal charges must be communicated to school administrators, school food service professional, parents, and students. Parents will receive a written copy of the meal charges policy and any applicable procedures at the start of each school year and at any time their child transfers into a new school during the school year.”