WCU to Conduct Homeland Security Exercise

From WCU: “The North Carolina National Guard and Western Carolina University emergency response teams will conduct a domestic and homeland security exercise Tuesday, June 13, on the WCU campus in Cullowhee.

The exercise is designed to test and improve the integration of multiple local, state and federal partners during natural or man-made disasters. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in parking lots adjacent to Ramsey Regional Activity Center, Hennon Baseball Stadium and E.J. Whitmire Stadium. A portion of Catamount Road will be closed during the exercise.

During the exercise, residents will notice an increase in military and local emergency responder traffic. The N.C. National Guard is working with WCU personnel to ensure minimal impact on local roads and traffic patterns.”