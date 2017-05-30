Franklin Chamber Moving Into New Building this Week

The Franklin Chamber of Commerce is busy this week, as they prepare to officially move into their new location on Hyatt Road, in the old Simple Elegance building.

The Chamber will be showing off their new location to members next week, according to Cindy Cavender, the Special Events and Marketing Director for the chamber, “We have an exclusive event for our members on Tuesday, June 6th. We just want our members to have a sneak peek of what the new building looks like. We want to invite those folks in, then we’ll have a Grand Opening for the community in a couple of weeks.”

Cavender says that the new building will be much more accessible to visitors, “The location of it being on the by-pass is a big deal. We are going to have many, many more cars passing by the chamber than we have at our current location. It’s going to be so much easier to get in and out of, the parking will be much easier, as quite a few more cars will be able to park in the new location.”

According to Cavender, another one of the major upgrades is the sheer amount of space in the new building, “There’s 8,000 sq. ft. in our new building. We were in about 2,400 in the old building. So, we’ll be able to offer much more to our members and our visitors as they come into town and stop by to get information on what they can do while they’re here. We have a very unique walk-through that our visitors will be able to walk through and see area attractions. There’s 14 area attractions that are being featured. All of our members will also be represented through our brochure racks. We’re very proud of the new location, and want everybody to come by and see it.”