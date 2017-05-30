Hiker Falls to His Death in GSMNP Over Memorial Day Weekend

From Great Smoky Mountains National Park Officials: “On Sunday, May 28, Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers received a report that a 37 year-old male fell from the top of the 100-foot tall Ramsey Cascades waterfall late that afternoon.

The man, who was hiking alone, was observed climbing across the top of the waterfall before he fell. Park Rangers immediately responded to the scene and determined the individual, who had fallen approximately 80 feet, was deceased.

Rangers recovered the body on Monday, May 29. The name of the individual is being withheld until family notifications have been made.”