Franklin Honors Those Who Gave All at Memorial Day Ceremony

A large crowd gathered at the Veterans’ Memorial Park for Monday’s 2017 Memorial Day celebration hosted by American Legion Post 108. The annual ceremony began with the opening prayer by Chaplain Carl Moyers. Veterans from all branches of the military and from all wars from World War II through the current Desert Storm wars were on hand to celebrate the special day with family and friends.

The service flags from the different military organizations which are active in Macon County were placed in a place of honor. Service flags posted included American Legion Post 108, the oldest and largest service organization in the country, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7339, Vietnam Veterans of America and Marine Corps League. In addition, service flags were posted by the Sons of American Legion, an auxiliary unit of Post 108 whose members’ fathers or grandfathers have served for our country, and Unit 108 from the Ladies Auxiliary, a vital group key in helping the American Legion Post and the VFW Post accomplish their missions.

After the posting of the colors, Shirley Fouts and Louise Womack, Presidents of the American Legion and VFW Posts Ladies Auxiliaries, presented the ceremonial wreath to honor those who gave their lives for our country.

Traditionally a POW Empty Chair is placed at all official meetings of the American Legion as a physical symbol of the thousands of American POW/MIA’s still unaccounted for from all wars and conflicts involving the United States of America. As the annual Memorial Celebration is a function of the American Legion Post, a POW Empty Chair dedicated in honor of Nat Henry was placed in a place of honor at the ceremony. The POW Empty Chair stands as a reminder for all of us to spare no effort to secure the release of any American prisoners from captivity, the repatriation of the remains of those who died bravely in defense of liberty, and a full accounting of those missing urging all to rededicate themselves for this vital endeavor.

James W. “Bill” Oxford, Chairman of the National Legislative Commissioner of the American Legion, was the guest speaker for this year’s ceremony. Oxford began his career in the United States Marines followed by his service of over 30 years in the National Guard Army Reserve. As a member of eight service organizations, Oxford urged fellow veterans to join a service organization to continue to fight legislatively for better rights and benefits for veterans.

“The legislatures in Raleigh and Washington want to hear what we have to say,” said Oxford. “The louder we speak, the more they will listen.”

“Today we celebrate those who have served this nation and have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country,” said Oxford. “The American military has been in service for over 230 years, and that service cannot be understated or repayed. That service for this country has been around since the American Revolution in 1775, and today our American military is serving in 130 countries around the world.”

“To this day our soldiers continue to die on foreign soil. This past year, 35 people gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving for our country; we owe these folks a debt of gratitude that we can never repay. Overall, since the American Revolution more than one million people have died in service for our country and for their sacrifices, they must be continually remembered and honored.”

The celebration concluded with the traditional 21-gun salute and the raising of the American flag to full mast at noon.