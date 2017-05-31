Knife Wielding Man Arrested by JCSO After Witnesses Say He Chased a Child Through Sylva Park

On May 27, 2017, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mark Watson Park after a 911 caller reported a man chasing a child with a knife.

Deputies arrived on scene and found the suspect being physically detained by members of the public.

The child, who was 7 years old, had been chased by the suspect through parts of the Park as seen by several witnesses.

Adults, including the child’s father, physically subdued the suspect and held him on the ground until deputies arrived. Deputies were able to recover the knife used during the incident.

Michael Ray Driver 31, of Robbinsville was taken into custody by deputies and is now facing several charges.