Unemployment Rate Drops in Macon, Jackson, and Swain Counties

The North Carolina Department of Commerce has released the county unemployment numbers for the month of April, and the numbers are mostly positive.

In Macon County, the April unemployment rate was at 4.5%, which accounted for a .8% drop compared to March, when the rate was at 5.3%. Looking at April 2016, the unemployment rate in Macon County was at 5.1%, which means that over the year, the rate dropped by .6%.

For Jackson County, the news was very much the same, with the unemployment rate for April sitting at 4.4%, accounts for a full 1% drop, compared to 5.4% in March. Over the year, the unemployment rate in Jackson County fell by .7%, as it was standing at 5.1% in April of last year.

In Swain County, the news was also positive. For April, the unemployment rate in Swain County was at 4.7%, which accounts for a 1.4% drop from March, when the rate was at 6.1%. The unemployment rate was also at 6.1% for April of 2016.

As far as rankings go, Jackson County was ranked as 56th out of the 100 counties, while Macon stood at 58th, and Swain was 65th.