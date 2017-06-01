DOT Announces Franklin Road Closure Starting Monday

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that there will be a road closure in Franklin starting Monday morning, in order to replace drainage pipes.

West Palmer Street will be closed from the intersection of Womack and West Palmer to the intersection of West Palmer and 441.

The detour will be from Womack Street to 441, then left onto 441, following the road to West Palmer Street. The DOT will be placing barricades on West Palmer at the east and west side of Mimosa Drive.

No thru traffic will be allowed at the intersection of West Palmer and Mimosa Drive.

The DOT is anticipating that the work on the drainage pipes will be completed, and the road re-opened no later than Friday, June 9th at 5 pm.