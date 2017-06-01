Mountain Heritage Day Named As a Top 20 Festival in the Southeast

Western Carolina University’s Mountain Heritage Day has been named as one of the top 20 festivals in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society.

The announcement was made recently by the society’s office in Atlanta.

Now in its 43rd year and scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, the annual celebration of Southern Appalachian music, arts, dance and culture has evolved over the years while staying true to its homespun roots.

“As a folk festival, this was one of the earliest events of its kind,” said Stacy MacGregor, WCU special events director and a festival organizer.

“It started with a vision for an event that links past and present and displays the essence of the region and the resourcefulness of the people who call the mountains home. Today it continues as a festival that blends mountain tradition with all the festival favorites including great food, 140-plus arts and crafts vendors, two stages with live entertainment throughout the day, tons of kids’ activities and so much more.”