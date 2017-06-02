American Legion to Hold Fun Run Motorcycle Ride Fundraiser Saturday

Saturday, the American Legion Riders will be holding a poker run and fun run ride.

Jim McGill, Commander of the American Legion Post 108 in Franklin says that the ride will all be for a good cause, “We will be going to Hot Springs, North Carolina. We’re going to go from the Post to Hot Springs, and have lunch in Hot Springs, then come back. We’re trying to raise money for the programs associated with the American Legion, such as Boys’ State. We’re also raising funds to improve our facility so that we can use it for the Red Cross shelter that we’ve established.”

McGill says that everything will get started on Saturday morning, “The start time will be everyone showing up at the post at 9 in the morning, register, fill out a couple of forms, learn the route and have a cup of coffee and head out at 10. Lunch will be mid-day, and head back to Franklin at Noon.”

According to McGill, the ride won’t be extremely challenging, “This is an intermediate ride. Not a beginner’s ride, and you don’t have to be a super experienced rider. We’re going to go backroads and have a lot of fun. To find out more, you can like us on facebook, or just stop by the post in the morning at 9.”