Franklin Celebrates 2017 Grads

Over 200 hundred Franklin High School seniors received their diplomas at last night’s commencement held in the Liston B. Ramsey Center at Western Carolina University. FHS Principal Barry Woody recognized North Carolina Scholars as well as National Honor Society members, represented by light blue cords, and honors, silver cords, and high honors, gold cords. In addition, he recognized the several graduates who will be joining the military following graduation who were received with a standing ovation from the audience.

Following the processional of the graduates and the national anthem by the FHS Chamber Singers, inspirational remarks were delivered by Salutatorian Grant Vanhook. The senior address was presented by Valedictorian Kati Lynn Reddoch. Under the direction of FHS Music Director Robert Jessup, the Chamber Singers sang “In Meeting We are Blessed” and “I’ll Think of You.”

FHS Senior Class President Bryson Burt introduced the graduation guest speaker, 30th District Assistant District Attorney Jason Arnold. Arnold, a native and resident of Franklin, graduated from FHS in 1995. Upon graduation from FHS, he further pursued higher education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he double majored in political science and history. He continued his education at Campbell University obtaining a law degree. Arnold has been a practicing attorney for 15 years and after a brief period in private practice, he joined the district attorney’ office in 2004. He currently serves as a senior prosecutor and has handled thousands of cases from misdemeanors to homicides.

“Life is full of choices; we make them every day,” Arnold told the 2017 graduates. “Some have far more lasting effects than others.”

In his commencement address, he encouraged the FHS graduates to make five choices as they leave FHS and move on to the next chapter of their lives.

“First choose to be competitive,” he said. “Employers look for those who stand out, those who have that extra training. Growing up in these mountains, I certainly can attest that education may be the only game changer that is left. Don’t only be qualified, be competitive, because if you aren’t someone else will be.”

“Choose to follow your passion, part of the journey is discovering those things that truly make you happy,” he added. “Next, choose to explore and take risks. Take a peek, you will find yourself surprised to see how many doors will open and opportunities arise if you just have the courage to look around.”

“Choose to never back down; don’t’ back down from those who challenge you and rise to the challenges that arise before you,” said Arnold. “Don’t think for a minute, that you can’t take your FHS diploma and make it to the next level or anywhere that you want to go.”

“Last, choose to get to know others that do make not fit in your group of friends,” he said. “Some of the most interesting people I have met were not in my social group. Don’t hesitant to sit beside someone who is outside your comfort zone; you will realize how interesting that person is and what a good friend they can be.”

In conclusion, he quoted one of his mentors American poet Maya Angelou — “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but they never will forget how you made them feel.”

“I hope you take your feelings of accomplishment and eagerness to rise to those future challenges that lie before you,” concluded Arnold.