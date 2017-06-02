Town of Franklin Budget Public Hearing Set for Monday Evening

Monday, the newly named Franklin Town Council will be holding their regular meeting for June.

The major item on the agenda will be a public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2017-2018 budget, along with scheduled board action on the budget.

The meeting will be getting underway Monday evening at 7, with the public hearing on the budget to take place at 7:05. Following the public hearings that are scheduled, the board is expected to vote on the proposed budget as the first item under New Business on the agenda.