Over 50 Thousand Dollars Raised by SCC for New Century Scholars Program

In a photo finish, Jackson County narrowly edged out Macon County by raising the most money for this year’s virtual “Ducks on the Tuck” fundraising event for New Century Scholars.

Organized by the Southwestern Community College Foundation, this year’s “race” was a raffle that pitted each of SCC’s service-area counties against one another to see which could sell the most tickets.

Angie Templeton of Franklin won the “Duck Draw Raffle” grand prize: a 50-inch Westinghouse smart flatscreen television donated by Custom Sound and Security of Franklin. Templeton’s son, Sam, is a New Century Scholar student at Macon Middle School. More than 30 other prizes were awarded through this year’s event.

In the overall ticket sales, Jackson County edged out second-place Macon County and third-place Swain County. Altogether this year, SCC has raised more than $57,655.63 for the New Century Scholars program.