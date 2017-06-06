Franklin Officials Approve Budget

The Franklin Town Council voted Monday evening to approve the fiscal year 17-18 budget at their regular meeting for June.

Town Manager Summer Woodard did present a slight change to the proposed budget for the town, before the vote took place, “You have the new proposed budget in front of you. It simply looks at decreasing your contingency, from the original proposed amount of $70,000 down to $64,500 and it places that into Economic Development of $5,500, which brings the grand total of the economic development to $12,500.”

There will be less money in this coming year’s budget, due to a decline in the ad valorem taxes of $42,024, as well as the loss of cable television franchise tax, which is no longer available to the town.

The budget also has a 2% cost of living adjustment and a 1% one-time payment based on salary for all positions in the town government.

Officials approved the budget with a unanimous vote, following a public hearing, which had no on speak on the budget.

To view the full budget, you can go to franklinnc.com