Town Council Discusses Noise Ordinances for Late Night Parties

At this week’s regular meeting of the Franklin Town Council, board members discussed regulatory measures the town could adopt to approach the regulation of noise made by residents late at night near occupied structures. Although the matter of controlling late night parties was discussed at length and a draft ordinance was presented to the board, no action was taken on the matter. Following the discussion, town council members were not ready to move forward with a motion and vote on the matter with several board members wanting more time to consider such an ordinance.

Town Attorney John Henning presented a draft ordinance in the form of a police power ordinance to regulate parties or “nuisance gatherings.” The proposed ordinance would not allow “nuisance gatherings of 10 or more persons in or outdoors between the hours of 12:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. within 250 feet of an occupied dwelling.” According to Henning on a First Amendment basis, the use of “nuisance gathering” rather than parties was better as the problem is with the gathering not the reason they are gathered.

According to Henning such an ordinance would declare “’nuisance gatherings’ as detrimental to the town’s health, safety and welfare condition as well as detrimental to peace of the town.”

“I think you have good arguments for such an ordinance based on complaints you’ve already been fielded from residents,” said Henning. “You have good evidence of the problem you are trying to approach and narrowly defining it with such an ordinance.”

Although adopting the police power ordinance would have given the town a way to immediately deal with the problem of late night parties, Henning stated that such an ordinance would be better as a land use regulation especially as it concerns how someone will employ their land. However, regulating late night parties with a land use restriction would take longer to establish requiring the adoption by the planning board, followed by a public hearing and final approval by the town council.

In addition, Town Planner Justin Setser consulted other municipalities around the state and most use land use restrictions rather than police power ordinances to regulate late night parties. Other municipalities that had ordinances to regulate late night parties also referenced their noise ordinances. Under such ordinances, if one was operating as a gathering space they would also have to comply with the municipality’s noise ordinance. Although the town has discussed establishing a noise ordinance in the past, they currently have not adopted such an ordinance.

Throughout the discussion it was clear the board was not ready to vote on the draft ordinance to regulate late night parties.

Mayor Bob Scott wanted to take action and adopt the draft ordinance stating he did not want to “subject the police department to another month of some of the stuff that has been going on.” Scott stated the police have been called out multiple times over the last several months to deal with the late night parties. The draft ordinance also had the support of the Town Police Chief David Adams.

“I read over it, and I think it reads well,” said Police Chief David Adams. “I think it would work, and I think 10 is a fair number and would be my recommendation.”

Other town council members weren’t ready to adopt the draft ordinance to regulate the late night parties.

“There are a lot of reasons why we don’t want to rush into something,” said Town Council Member Joe Collins in opposition to Scott. “Bad circumstances make bad laws. Trying to put a band aid on something is a real quick solution, but the most prudent thing is to consider this as a land use restriction; this board doesn’t need to have a knee jerk response.”

Collins stated he would not in favor of an ordinance that would regulate gatherings such as a family get together with over 10 people that continued after 12:00 a.m. and was the reason for a complaint by another resident.

“I feel there are still a lot of questions about such an ordinance,” said Vice Mayor Patti Abel. “I agree we need to do something, but before we make a motion, we need to clarify the wording and definitions in the ordinance. I can’t vote on the ordinance because I don’t have clarity on what I am voting on.”

Henning will draft another ordinance for the town council’s consideration at their next regular meeting to be held on July 3rd at 7:00 p.m.