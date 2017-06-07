Anti-Overdose Drug Saves 2 in Jackson County Over the Weekend

From the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: “Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office administered Naloxone twice over the weekend on individuals who were overdosing on opiates or opioids.

Sergeant Kenneth Wooding responded Friday June 3, 2017 to the Huddle House parking lot in Dillsboro to a suspected overdose. Sergeant Woodring, along with other deputies found the overdosed individual in a car passed out and exhibiting signs of an overdose. Sergeant Woodring utilized his training and newly assigned Naloxone to render aid. Harris EMS, once on scene, also utilized a second dose of Naloxone further rendering lifesaving measures to the overdosed person. Harris EMS transported the person to Harris ER for further treatment.

On Sunday June 4, 2017, Deputy Daniel Wellmon responded along with other deputies to Mark Watson Park regarding a person who was possibly overdosing. Naloxone was administered as a lifesaving tool to render aid for the individual. Harris EMS transported the person to Harris ER for further treatment.

Deputies have been issued Naloxone for less than two weeks and these two events are the first uses of Naloxone by deputies in Jackson County.”