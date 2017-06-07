Community Information Sharing Event on Broadband Internet Scheduled for Monday

Discussion on bringing more broadband internet options to Macon, Jackson, and Swain Counties continues to be a major topic for area residents and government officials.

On Monday afternoon, a “community information sharing event” will be taking place in the Macon County Library meeting room, where the potential expansion of broadband service will be discussed.

Vendors, government officials and others will be on hand to answer questions and give out information.

“Broadband” is defined as 25mbps (megabits per second) download speed as a MINIMUM.

The FCC recently found that nearly 40% of rural populations lack target levels of speed (25 Mbps for downloads)

The event is scheduled to take place from 3:30 to 5 in the afternoon on Monday, June 12th.