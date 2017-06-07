Franklin Resident Named Chief Compliance Officer at WCU

Ivy Demetria Gibson, senior strategic business partner in human resources at Mission Health in Asheville, has been named assistant general counsel and chief compliance officer at Western Carolina University, effective June 1.

Gibson, a resident of Franklin, is filling a vacancy created when J. Wesley Chancey, WCU’s inaugural compliance officer, became associate general counsel and Title IX coordinator for the university in April.

In her new role, Gibson will be responsible for ensuring that WCU remains in accordance with the hundreds of federal, state and University of North Carolina system laws, regulations and policies with which the university must comply, said Shea Browning, WCU’s general counsel.

“Ivy comes to us with unique regulatory and legal experience in multiple sectors, including health care and energy,” Browning said. “I am confident that her skill set will complement and enhance the coverage of the Legal Counsel Office. We are excited that she is joining our team.”

In her work at Mission Health, Gibson has been responsible for developing and interpreting a wide variety of polices to ensure legal and regulatory compliance, including matters related to the federal Health Information and Portability and Accountability Act, accreditation standards, drug diversion, reasonable accommodations, harassment and discrimination.