Cliffside Fishing Day a Major Success

As a part of the 2017 National Fishing and Boating Week, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission sponsored its annual fishing derby this past Saturday at Cliffside Lake Recreation Area. This year’s derby was a tremendous success with over 80 participants attending the free event. Youth ages 15 years old and younger were able to catch up to seven fish each using any type of lure. The lake was stocked with around 1,000 fish and 60 special fish that were classified as large fish for the event.

“The kids’ fishing day seemed to be a great success just by looking at all the smiles on the kids’ faces that were in attendance,” said Park Ranger Richard McClure. “All of the kids were successful in catching some fish, and there were several that caught their seven-fish limit.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy a day outside in this beautiful area fishing, picnicking, hiking, swimming, etc., and those that came seemed to make a full day of it,” added McClure. “As the day become hotter, several of the kids finished the evening playing on the beach and swimming in the roped off swimming area.”

The Highlands Recreation Department gave all the participants a prize with six larger prizes given out in a drawing to those registered. Every young angler’s name was sent in to a state drawing for prizes such as tackle boxes, rods and reels, fish playing cards, spools of fishing line, fishing towels, and more. In the state drawing, there is also a lifetime sportsman license and a lifetime fishing license to be given away in the drawing. At lunch time there were hotdogs, chips, and drinks supplied by several local donations and given to the kids and adults that attended.

The fishing derby at Cliffside Lake has been going on since the early 1990’s and has served as a way to get many of the local youth outdoors and also involved with fishing. It is sponsored by the wildlife commission to introduce young anglers to basic fishing techniques and fish identification and encourage quality family participation in outdoor recreation activities that may not be otherwise be experienced.

Cliffside Lake is a hatchery supported lake that is stocked on a regular basis. Anglers can catch up to seven fish from the lake using any lure. Adults and youth aged 16 years old are required to have a fishing license; youth under sixteen are not required to have a license to fish but they must be accompanied by an adult who has a fishing license. The park is a day use area and is open from sun up to sun down. Cliffside is a fee site park and costs $4.00 per vehicle per day; yearly passes are also available for $20.00 and can be purchased from the camp host or from the Nantahala Ranger District office located on Sloan Road in Franklin.

The Cliffside Lake Recreation Area, located in the Cullasaja Gorge area off the Highlands Road, is a mecca for those who enjoy the outdoors. Within in a two-mile radius, visitors to the park can fish, camp, swim or hike. The Cliffside Lake Recreation Area and adjoining Van Hook Glade Campground feature a six-acre lake, seven hiking trails and two spectacular waterfalls.