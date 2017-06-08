Franklin Chamber Preps for Ribbon Cutting

The Franklin Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host their own ribbon cutting event.

The chamber has been very busy moving into their new location in the old Simple Elegance building on Hyatt Road in Franklin.

Cindy Cavender, Special Events and Marketing Director for the chamber says that the new building will be much more accessible to visitors, “The location of it being on the by-pass is a big deal. We are going to have many, many more cars passing by the chamber than we have at our current location. It’s going to be so much easier to get in and out of, the parking will be much easier, as quite a few more cars will be able to park in the new location.”

According to Cavender, another one of the major upgrades is the sheer amount of space in the new building, “There’s 8,000 sq. ft. in our new building. We were in about 2,400 in the old building. So, we’ll be able to offer much more to our members and our visitors as they come into town and stop by to get information on what they can do while they’re here. We have a very unique walk-through that our visitors will be able to walk through and see area attractions. There’s 14 area attractions that are being featured. All of our members will also be represented through our brochure racks. We’re very proud of the new location, and want everybody to come by and see it.”

That event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20th at 11 am with an open house from 11 am to 2 pm.