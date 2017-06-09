Land Conservancies Work to Create New Trails

Thousands will take advantage of the state’s multiple hiking opportunities this week.

One of the newest trails to try out is the Brushy Face Trail, the result of a land donation to the Highland Cashiers Land Trust. The trail connects the Brushy Face Preserve with the Satulah Mountain Preserve.

Gary Wein, executive director of the land trust says trail construction has been a labor of love for the group’s AmeriCorps volunteer.

“A lot of times, trails are built with machinery these days, but in this particular case it was all built by hand,” he says. “It was all built with volunteer labor, and the person who pulled this all off and coordinated the volunteers was our AmeriCorps member.”

The 1.4-mile trail takes visitors through fern glades, rhododendron gardens and buckberry patches.

Land trusts often preserve land and makes it available to the general public for recreation.

Wein says land trusts count on public and private dollars to purchase and preserve land for generations. For the Brushy Mountain Trail, he says they benefited from the generosity of neighboring property owners.

“The people who bought it and then gave it to us, basically realized they didn’t want anybody in their backyard and thought the best way to protect their backyard and protect the land forever was to buy it, and then give it to us,” he explains.

More information on the state’s trails is online at NCParks.gov.