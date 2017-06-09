SCC Looking for Input on 5 year Plan

For more than 50 years, Southwestern Community College has worked with community residents and area leaders to meet the educational and economic development needs of Jackson, Macon, Swain Counties and the Qualla Boundary.

In that collaborative spirit, SCC is seeking public input on its five-year comprehensive strategic plan.

Residents of SCC’s service area are invited to fill out a brief survey about Southwestern and its priorities for the future at: http://tinyurl.com/lxlfrvc.

“Throughout our college’s history, we’ve engaged with members of the community to ensure we’re meeting the needs of our service area,” said Dr. Don Tomas, president of SCC. “It should only take 10-to-15 minutes to fill out this survey, and the input is extremely valuable to us. We hope to hear from as many people as possible so that we can draft a well-rounded plan, which will guide us as we work to accomplish our mission.”