Macon Commissioners Budget Work Session Set for Tonight

After several work sessions with department heads and commissioners, the final adoption of the 2017-2018 Macon County budget is scheduled for this Tuesday, June 13th with a public hearing set for 6:00 p.m. on the recommended fiscal year budget.

At last week’s budget work session, commissioners heard several requests from different organizations in the county. Tonight, the Macon County Board of Commissioners will hold a continued session of last week’s budget work session to consider several budget issues giving County Manager Derek Roland direction in finalizing the budget.

The Macon County School system is requesting additional funds to make up for possible shortcomings in the upcoming state budgets. Each year, the school system faces uncertainty in their budget waiting on the final passage of the state budget. In addition, solutions to the overcrowding problem at South Macon Elementary School will be considered by commissioners.

Two fire departments, the Franklin Fire Department and the Burningtown/Iotla Volunteer Fire and Rescue, are requesting tax increases.

The Franklin Fire Department is requesting a 20 percent tax increase to fund additional staff from one person to two full time staff to provide 24-7 coverage and better service for citizens. In addition, the additional funds generated from the tax increase would help to replace aging vehicles.

The Burningtown/Iotla Fire and Rescue is requesting a 21 percent tax increase. Funds from the proposed tax increase would help to get the department’s new substation fully operational as well as to hire part time staff for better coverage especially on the weekends.

Requests from the Macon County Public Library will also be considered. Funds requested would be used to improve the pay structure of several employees. In addition, the county has been asked to consider repairing the leaking roof at the Nantahala Library.

Southwestern Community College has two requests to be taken under consideration by commissioners. The first request is for funding to help replace the college’s burn building. In addition, the college is requesting an additional $2,000 from the county to cover a funding shortfall in this year’s budget.

Other budget issues to be considered by commissioners include additional budget requests from the Macon County Board of Health as well as additional funding for implementing improvements to the county’s Broadband.