WCU Announces Home Football Kick-Off Times

Western Carolina University announced Friday the Kickoff times for their five home football games for the 2017 season. The home opener with Davidson on Sept. 9 will kick off at 6:00 pm. The next three home dates Sept. 23 against Samford on Family Weekend; Oct. 14 against ETSU; and the Oct. 28 Homecoming date against Furman will each have 3:30 pm start times. The Catamounts’ final home game against Mercer will have a 2:00 pm kickoff time.

Three road game times have also been revealed as the Catamounts will play two additional night games with 6:00 pm kickoffs at both Gardner-Webb Sept. 16 and Chattanooga on Sept. 30. The Catamounts travel to defending Southern Conference champion, The Citadel, in Charleston, S.C., on Saturday, Nov. 4 with a 2:00 pm kickoff, according to the Bulldogs official website. Each time is subject to change as television schedules are released.

The Four remaining road games kick-off times including the Season Opener at Hawaii have yet to be announced.