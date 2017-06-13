Macon Commissioners to Hold Public Hearing Tonight on Budget

Tonight the Macon County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing during their monthly meeting at the commissioners board room at the court house beginning at 6pm. The fiscal year 2017-2018 budget was presented by county manager Derek Roland at the May 18th Board meeting and copies if the proposed budget are now available for public inspection at the Macon County court house annex buildings receptionist desk also at the Hudson Library in Highlands, the Macon County Library in Franklin and the Nantahala Library in Nantahala. The budget can also be viewed online at the counties website maconnc.org. During the regular meeting tonight commissioners will get updates on capital projects at Highlands School & Union Academy, the Robert carpenter Community building and among others.

Facebook Twitter Google+ E-mail