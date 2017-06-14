Harris Regional Recognizes 2017 Mercy Award Winner

Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital recently announced that Jamie Davis has been recognized as the hospitals’ 2017 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

Jamie is a social worker in the Care Management Department and is extremely knowledgeable of his profession and has an endearing and gentle approach with our patients and their families.

Each hospital winner, including Jamie, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2017 company-wide Mercy Award. The company-wide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, TN in August.

