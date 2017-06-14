NC Families Not As Financially Secure in 2017

North Carolina families are not as financially secure this year, compared with prior years. That’s according to the Annie E. Casey 2017 Kids Count Data Book released Tuesday. The state ranks 37th in the country when it comes to economic well-being, behind neighboring southern states South Carolina and Tennessee. The state was 30th in that category last year.

Laila Bell with NC Child says with more than half a million children in the state living in poverty, it’s a problem policy makers need to address. “We’re also seeing that our children are really just not doing well around economic well-being and we’re really concerned about that. In fact, North Carolina is losing ground in some pretty troubling ways.”

While there have been some gains in education and health of North Carolina children, the situation they face when they are home can undermine everything, explains Laura Speer with the Annie E. Casey Foundation “Economic stability for families is really important for kids’ well-being. In looking at their long-term development, it’s about having access to the basics for families so that kids can focus on what they need to focus on, which is healthy development and going to school.”

There are still 500-thousand adults who are uninsured in North Carolina, which Bell points out is another vulnerability of the state.

“We also know there’s a significant risk factor around children’s coverage, because children whose parents are insured are far more likely to have health-insurance coverage themselves. So we know that the fact that North Carolina currently has about 500,000 adults who are uninsured is really a risk factor.”

The state ranks 36th in family and community domain, which examines the percentage of children living in high-poverty areas, education levels among those households and the number living in single-parent homes