NCHSAA Well Fargo Conference Cup Final Standings Released
The results of the NCHSAA Wells Fargo Conference Cup for the 2017 spring sports season have been released and in the Smoky Mountain 1-A Conference Murphy is in 1st place after sweeping the track championships along with a baseball championship. In 2nd place is Swain County with a men’s golf championship and a 2nd place finish in women’s track. Hayesville is in third place with a second-place finish in men’s golf and a third-place finish in baseball. The rest of the standings include Cherokee 4th, Robbinsville 5th, Andrews 6th, Rosman 7th, Hiwassee Dam 8th, Blue Ridge 9th, Highlands 10th & Nantahala 11th.
In the Western North Carolina Athletic 2A-3A West Henderson is in 1st place with a women’s track championship, a 2nd place finish in men’s tennis and a 3rd place finish in men’s golf. In second place is Tuscola with championships in men’s golf and women’s soccer. Franklin is in third place with a baseball championship and second-place finishes in women’s soccer and softball. The rest of the conference standings have Pisgah 4th, Smoky Mountain 5th, Brevard 6th, North Henderson 7th, East Henderson 8th.