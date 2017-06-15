Former Smoky Mountain Football Coach Passes Away

Former Smoky Mountain Football Coach Cameron Brooks passed away on Tuesday at Spartanburg Regional Hospital due to complications from an Illness at the age of 55.

Brooks coached at Gaffney High School in South Carolina for 18 years and was most recently the Defensive backs coach for his alma mater the Gaffney Indians. He is the son of another former Smoky Mountain Head Coach Lionel Brooks and the brother of Franklin’s Josh and Jay Brooks.

Memorial services will be held at 8:00 PM on Friday, June 16, 2017 in the Gaffney High School Gymnasium. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

The Gaffney High football team plans to dedicate the upcoming season to Coach Brooks.