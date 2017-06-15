Macon Elder Abuse Awareness Walk Tonight

This evening the Macon County Elder Abuse Awareness Walk will take place at the Franklin High School Track beginning at 6pm.

Shelia Jenkins with the Macon Senior Center talks about the purpose behind tonight event. “June 15th is National Elder Abuse Awareness day and as a region of the 7 far west counties we do a walk at the same time. The Registration starts at 5:30pm and we start walking at 6pm and its just to bring awareness to Elder Abuse to make more people of aware of the fact it does exist.”

There is no charge for this event explains Jenkins. “There is no charge and we will have free t-shirts as long as they last tonight.”

The event will last for about an hour.